Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 11,667 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,934 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 185,281 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 532,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $87,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,577 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,966,000. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,999,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total transaction of $462,314.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,735 shares in the company, valued at $867,641.40. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $165,118.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,766. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,000 shares of company stock worth $13,368,910. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.5%

AMR opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $194.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.60. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $253.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $195.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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