MSA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Shopify comprises about 0.7% of MSA Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of strong Q2 growth: Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Shopify Jumps on Q2 Revenue Growth Hopes

Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Positive Sentiment: Confidence in Shopify’s competitive position: RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. RBC on Shopify’s AI Defensibility

RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. Positive Sentiment: Expanded merchant distribution: DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. DoorDash Shopify Integration

DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem development: Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Marmeto Becomes Shopify Platinum Partner

Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Governance and reputational concerns: CEO Tobi Lütke faced criticism over apparent support for giving wealthy individuals greater voting power, including claims that the ultra-rich should receive multiple votes. The controversy could create reputational risk, though it has not yet altered Shopify’s operating outlook. Shopify CEO Voting Rights Criticism

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopify from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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