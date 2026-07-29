MSA Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MSA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of MSA Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MSA Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE DIS opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $120.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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