MSA Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

MSA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 149.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of MSA Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MSA Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,144.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,041.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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