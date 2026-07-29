MSA Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR

MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,290 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. Strategy accounts for about 1.2% of MSA Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Strategy by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after buying an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after buying an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. The trade was a 43.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and sold 185,422 shares valued at $23,820,816. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidity and preferred-stock buyback support: Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through sales of 5.43 million common shares, lifting its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management said the reserve covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, while the company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares. Strategy sells MSTR shares and buys back STRC preferred stock

Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through sales of 5.43 million common shares, lifting its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management said the reserve covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and debt interest, while the company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares. Positive Sentiment: Long-term Bitcoin outlook remains bullish: Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin could grow 100-fold and become a foundation of global capital, supporting the long-term investment case for Strategy’s large Bitcoin treasury. Michael Saylor discusses Bitcoin’s long-term potential

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said Bitcoin could grow 100-fold and become a foundation of global capital, supporting the long-term investment case for Strategy’s large Bitcoin treasury. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility is expected around earnings: Strategy is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30, with the options market implying an approximately 8.16% potential move. Investors will focus on Bitcoin-related gains or losses, financing costs, cash management and any change in the accumulation strategy. Strategy stock braces for an earnings-related swing

Strategy is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 30, with the options market implying an approximately 8.16% potential move. Investors will focus on Bitcoin-related gains or losses, financing costs, cash management and any change in the accumulation strategy. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin buying pause raises strategic concerns: Strategy has not purchased Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, despite raising capital, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. Investors may view the larger cash balance as prudent liquidity management, but the pause reduces the immediate accumulation catalyst central to the MSTR investment thesis. Strategy raises cash while pausing Bitcoin purchases

Strategy has not purchased Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, despite raising capital, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. Investors may view the larger cash balance as prudent liquidity management, but the pause reduces the immediate accumulation catalyst central to the MSTR investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Dilution and insider selling remain overhangs: The common-stock issuance increases liquidity but dilutes existing shareholders, while Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,950 shares in transactions on July 24 and July 27. Broader recent insider activity has also been weighted heavily toward sales. Strategy director insider-sale filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Strategy from $163.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $414.36.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.49) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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