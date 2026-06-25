MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 1.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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MSCI Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE MSCI opened at $579.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $591.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $697.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

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