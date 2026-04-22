M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,164,910 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $85,714,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.85% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Erhaan Shaikh sold 1,577 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $147,181.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,644.61. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $104,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 62,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,856,388. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5,855.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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