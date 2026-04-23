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M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • M&T Bank Corp acquired a new fourth-quarter stake of 762,805 shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., worth about $27.13 million and representing roughly 0.61% ownership at the end of the period.
  • Phillips Edison reported Q results with an EPS miss of $0.38 versus $0.66 expected, revenue of $187.86 million (up 8.6% year-over-year), and set FY2026 guidance of $0.740–$0.770 per share while analysts forecast about $2.74 for the current fiscal year.
  • The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.1083 payable June 2 (ex-dividend May 15), implying a 3.4% yield but a high payout ratio of 146.07%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 762,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,133,000. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.61% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 146.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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