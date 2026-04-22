M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 5,862.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,041 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 2.31% of Lincoln Electric worth $304,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price target on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Lincoln Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $291.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $260.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $265.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.48.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric's payout ratio is 33.91%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

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