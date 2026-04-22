M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,022,129 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 4,657.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,074 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,129 shares during the quarter. Corpay comprises about 0.9% of M&T Bank Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Corpay worth $314,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. BOKF NA raised its stake in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CPAY opened at $329.95 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $316.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.31.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 24.59 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report).

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