M&T Bank Corp Buys 34,751 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 451.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,455 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,579 shares of the company's stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,195 shares of the company's stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Molina Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and FY26 guidance reaffirmed: Molina reported $2.35 EPS vs. $1.57 expected and kept FY26 guidance of at least $5.00 adjusted EPS and ~$42B in premium revenue — a clear near‑term positive for sentiment and valuation. Article Title

Q1 EPS beat and FY26 guidance reaffirmed: Molina reported $2.35 EPS vs. $1.57 expected and kept FY26 guidance of at least $5.00 adjusted EPS and ~$42B in premium revenue — a clear near‑term positive for sentiment and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Cost control and MA‑Part D exit improve earnings quality: Management highlighted lower medical costs and is exiting unprofitable MAPD business (removing roughly $1B of revenue), which should boost margins and normalized earnings power per company commentary and analyst write‑ups. Article Title

Cost control and MA‑Part D exit improve earnings quality: Management highlighted lower medical costs and is exiting unprofitable MAPD business (removing roughly $1B of revenue), which should boost margins and normalized earnings power per company commentary and analyst write‑ups. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and analyst notes are mixed: Transcripts and recaps emphasize the tradeoff between profitability gains and top‑line shrinkage; some analysts are upgrading sentiment while others remain cautious. Article Title

Earnings call details and analyst notes are mixed: Transcripts and recaps emphasize the tradeoff between profitability gains and top‑line shrinkage; some analysts are upgrading sentiment while others remain cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage shows investor reactions and market commentary: Multiple outlets explain the big intraday move as a reaction to the beat + strategic exit, providing context but not new financials. Article Title

Coverage shows investor reactions and market commentary: Multiple outlets explain the big intraday move as a reaction to the beat + strategic exit, providing context but not new financials. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and membership declined: Q1 revenue came in roughly $10.8B (slightly below some estimates) and membership fell, reflecting the business shrinkage from the MAPD exit and lower premiums — headwinds for growth. Article Title

Revenue and membership declined: Q1 revenue came in roughly $10.8B (slightly below some estimates) and membership fell, reflecting the business shrinkage from the MAPD exit and lower premiums — headwinds for growth. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still depressed vs. year‑ago: Net income and EPS remain well below last year’s levels (profits down materially year‑over‑year), leaving investors wary that underlying normalized earnings improvement will take time. Article Title

Profitability still depressed vs. year‑ago: Net income and EPS remain well below last year’s levels (profits down materially year‑over‑year), leaving investors wary that underlying normalized earnings improvement will take time. Negative Sentiment: Medicaid spending and market share uncertainty: Commentators note uncertainty around future Medicaid costs and whether Molina can regain membership/share, keeping analyst ratings mixed and limiting visibility on sustained margin improvements. Article Title

Medicaid spending and market share uncertainty: Commentators note uncertainty around future Medicaid costs and whether Molina can regain membership/share, keeping analyst ratings mixed and limiting visibility on sustained margin improvements. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are conflicted: Coverage highlights split views — some see a cleaner, higher‑quality earnings stream post‑MAPD exit, others worry the revenue shrink and Medicaid risks justify caution. Article Title

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MOH opened at $175.89 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $333.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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