M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,490 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 77,178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $49,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,430 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $347,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $556.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $646.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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