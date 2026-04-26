M&T Bank Corp Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. $CTOS

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS - Free Report) by 3,477.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,098 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 911,876 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Custom Truck One Source worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTOS alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 0.1%

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $528.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Custom Truck One Source, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Custom Truck One Source wasn't on the list.

While Custom Truck One Source currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here