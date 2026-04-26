M&T Bank Corp Has $5.55 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $441,277,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock worth $474,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Snowflake by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,490,569 shares of the company's stock worth $326,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company's stock worth $2,048,871,000 after buying an additional 1,083,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $372,469.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,885.41. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $592,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 273,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,763,754.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,313 shares of company stock worth $67,477,780. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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