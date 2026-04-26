M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 1,741.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $50,584.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715.85. This trade represents a 71.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,890,179.62. Following the sale, the director owned 100,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,728.62. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $5,266,925. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.76. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.69.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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