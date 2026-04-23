M&T Bank Corp Purchases 661,406 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 2,188.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,634 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 661,406 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.54% of KBR worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,133 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 27.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 7.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR's payout ratio is 20.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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