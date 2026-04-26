M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) by 274.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 76,774 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CPC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 508,574 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $82.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.73 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.The company's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty's previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty's payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Agree Realty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $83.50 to $84.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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