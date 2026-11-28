Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB - Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 120,143 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,557,687,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $330,978,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,414,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $137,098,000 after buying an additional 74,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 523,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $113,853,000 after buying an additional 402,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on M&T Bank from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.89.

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Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CEO René Jones sold 19,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.35, for a total value of $4,642,432.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,851,949.85. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $187.81 and a 52-week high of $255.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $218.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from M&T Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. M&T Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a regional financial services company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Founded in 1856 as Manufacturers and Traders Bank, it provides banking and related services through M&T Bank and other subsidiaries. The company serves consumers, businesses, government entities and institutions, primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards and digital banking, as well as commercial lending, treasury management and other business banking services.

See Also

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