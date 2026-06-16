Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $885,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 948 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $489.98 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,792.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,396.52.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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