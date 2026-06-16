Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Makes New $890,000 Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,751 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Sandisk by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,727 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 34,855 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 45,170 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,510,000.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $2,107.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,316.23 and a 200 day moving average of $766.22. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,119.90.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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