Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Cuts Stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583,057 shares of the bank's stock after selling 255,110 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises about 6.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.15% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $243,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,489 shares of the bank's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the bank's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company's stock.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.0%

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.11. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Toronto Dominion Bank's revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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