Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 60,772 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,294 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 60,772 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,183 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 178,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,289,627 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,446,000 after acquiring an additional 926,167 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,989,756 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $65,550,000 after acquiring an additional 761,992 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,768,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 384,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,756,827 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $222,701,000 after acquiring an additional 143,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's payout ratio is currently 275.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Tyler Krant acquired 1,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $55,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,415. The trade was a 115.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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