Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Acquires Shares of 23,942 Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,942 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1,793.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,815 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a "reduce" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore began coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $200.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $219.72. The company's fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average is $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Biogen's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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