Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 142,009 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.8% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $71,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.04.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $135.82 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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