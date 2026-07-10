Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 75,633 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Prologis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Prologis by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.00.

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Trending Headlines about Prologis

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Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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