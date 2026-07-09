Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 163.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Stock Up 1.1%

CI opened at $289.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.51 and a 200-day moving average of $279.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here