Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $48.99 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,576 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 94,128 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $48,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $281,542,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.65.

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Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.9%

PANW opened at $320.59 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $268.04 and its 200 day moving average is $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader.

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350 to $425 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the cybersecurity leader. Positive Sentiment: BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum.

BTIG also lifted its price target on PANW from $333 to $380 while keeping a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Palo Alto (PANW) Up More than 96% Over The Past 6 Months, Is it The Best Performing Agentic AI Stock?

Recent commentary highlighted strong business momentum, including roughly 60% growth in next-gen security revenue and a sharp share-price rally over the past six months, which supports the bullish long-term thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Shares Soar on Palo Alto's 60% Next Gen Security Growth

Several articles focused on the stock’s strong run and its role in the agentic AI and cybersecurity themes, reinforcing investor interest but offering no new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Here's the key risk facing the Palo Alto Networks stock today

One report noted PANW remains near its all-time high and that analysts still expect more gains, but it also flagged that the stock may be vulnerable if expectations become too stretched. Negative Sentiment: Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment.

Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares at $346.85, reducing her position by 10.61%, which can be read as a small negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that PANW’s valuation re-rating may have gone too far and that extreme exuberance is a risk, which may be pressuring the stock despite strong fundamentals.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

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