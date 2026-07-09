Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $74.35 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,835 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $74,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,218.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,085.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,031.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation.

JPMorgan and RBC both raised their price targets on Eli Lilly, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that the company still has meaningful upside despite its rich valuation. Positive Sentiment: LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Article Title

LLY received another boost after its eczema treatment was approved in Canada, adding to the company’s growing non-obesity pipeline and supporting the bull case beyond weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market.

Several articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 and obesity momentum, noting record highs and ongoing investor enthusiasm around Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the broader obesity market. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook.

Commentary pieces asked whether it is “too late” to buy LLY and whether the stock is too expensive, but these were largely opinion-driven and did not change the underlying business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were broadly weaker late in the day, which may have added some sector-level drag on LLY even as company-specific news remained constructive. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General filed suit against Eli Lilly over pulled 340B discounts, creating a regulatory/legal overhang that could raise investor concerns about drug pricing and hospital reimbursement disputes. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,255.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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