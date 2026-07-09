Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $3.69 Million in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,816 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on Labcorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LH

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $277.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.81 and a 12 month high of $293.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.83.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $26,329.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,117,285.76. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $66,968.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,637.74. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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