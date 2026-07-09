Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $8.55 Million in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,936 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $8,550,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,963,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

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eBay Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of EBAY opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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