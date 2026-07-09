Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $96.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Article Title

Disney greenlit Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, extending a recognizable franchise across Disney Channel and Disney+ and potentially supporting streaming engagement. Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Article Title

Disney is expanding park perks with after-hours and extended evening access at Hollywood Studios, a move that could improve the guest experience and help drive premium park spending. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney (DIS) , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on , with a $126 target, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Article Title

Disney and rivals like Netflix and YouTube are eyeing FIFA World Cup U.S. rights, which could become a major bidding contest but does not yet change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Article Title

Critics panned Disney’s Moana live-action remake, with reviews and box-office tracking pointing to a possible underperformance that could hurt movie studio sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary questioned Disney’s repeated live-action remake strategy, reinforcing concerns that the company may be over-relying on familiar IP rather than generating fresh theatrical momentum. Article Title

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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