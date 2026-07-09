Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,929,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned 0.07% of Solventum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,517,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,786,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $7,008,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,681 shares of the company's stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Solventum by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,899,240 shares of the company's stock worth $941,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Solventum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLV. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Solventum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.50.

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Solventum Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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