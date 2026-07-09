Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Makes New $79.89 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $79,894,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.87 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $216.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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