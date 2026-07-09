Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases 1,133,678 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451,524 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,133,678 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 2.2% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned 0.25% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $90,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 2,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $37.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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