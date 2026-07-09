Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases 2,507 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 381.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $23,909,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the technology company's stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the technology company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 759.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,146 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,627.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.5%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,268.05 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,998.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,283.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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