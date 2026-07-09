Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases 254,813 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 412.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 254,813 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BMY opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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