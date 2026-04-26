Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2,347.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Cadence Expands TSMC Alliance

Expanded TSMC alliance accelerates AI-focused chip design — A Cadence–TSMC tie-up targets advanced nodes, silicon-proven IP and AI-driven tools that should increase Cadence relevance to AI chip customers and support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Cadence And NVIDIA Deepen AI Partnership

Deeper NVIDIA collaboration strengthens AI tool stack — Expanded Cadence–NVIDIA work on agentic AI and digital-twin solutions increases product stickiness with a major AI infrastructure partner, supporting higher-value, enterprise deployments. Positive Sentiment: Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Alphabet Partners with Cadence

Google partnership expands cloud and agent integration — A tie-up with Google to optimize Cadence’s ChipStack AI Super-Agent on Gemini/Google Cloud broadens go-to-market channels and enterprise adoption potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Analyst Note from Benzinga

Analyst backing — Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360 price target, offering visible upside from current levels and adding confidence for momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data)

Short interest trend mostly eased — April 15 data show a meaningful drop in short interest (~18% down to ~5.91M shares, ~2.2% of float), which reduces immediate downside pressure from short covering events. (Internal data) Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Earnings Preview

Earnings preview/expectations mixed — Pre-earnings commentary highlights strong AI-driven demand and backlog but flags macro and competitive risks; Rosenblatt expects a revenue beat but a potential EPS miss, implying the print could spark volatility either way. Neutral Sentiment: Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data)

Conflicting/erroneous short-interest report — One April data entry shows zero short interest (likely a reporting error), so treat intraday short-interest signals as uncertain until official filings settle. (Internal data) Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday sell-off shows investor caution — CDNS fell ~5% on April 23, indicating profit-taking or pre-earnings risk that could continue if the upcoming quarterly report disappoints or guidance is conservative. Intraday Drop Coverage

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,468.75. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,680 shares of company stock worth $7,579,340 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $332.89 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $293.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.42. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

See Also

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