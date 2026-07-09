Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $437.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $424.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.43. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,310 shares of company stock valued at $393,803. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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