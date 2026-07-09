Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,338 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in HP were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 52.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 118,065 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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HP Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.78 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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