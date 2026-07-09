Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 237,281 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,637 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,281 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $90,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:MRK opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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