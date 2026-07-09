Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 395,355 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,797 shares of the company's stock after selling 395,355 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned approximately 0.13% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $46,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 93.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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