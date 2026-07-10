Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 4,455 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Intuit were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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