Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 51,927 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 51,927 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,399 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $91.33 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $56,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,565.40. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 44,958 shares of company stock worth $3,798,764 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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