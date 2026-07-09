Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 54,786 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB - Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 54,786 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.5% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $61,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $285,341,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $131,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 530,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,592,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,954,000 after acquiring an additional 103,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $234.73 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.15. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.76 and a 1-year high of $243.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. M&T Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 3,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $672,232.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,024.50. This represents a 31.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $231.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $233.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $227.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

Key Headlines Impacting M&T Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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