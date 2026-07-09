Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,250 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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