Munro Partners Buys Shares of 25,735 Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Munro Partners acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,735 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $216.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $248.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Waste Management's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is 54.70%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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