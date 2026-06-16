Munro Partners Has $61.95 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Munro Partners grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,390 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.6% of Munro Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Munro Partners' holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $61,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $862,108,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. The trade was a 46.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $571.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $416.55 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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