Munro Partners Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Munro Partners grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Munro Partners' holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Munro Partners' holdings in Visa were worth $92,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $359.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.80 and a 200-day moving average of $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $597.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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