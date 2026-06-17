Munro Partners Makes New $41.40 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Munro Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,397,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of Munro Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the period. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,753,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company's stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Article Title

Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Positive Sentiment: The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Article Title

The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Article Title

Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Article Title

Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing a “quiet new threat” to Lilly’s GLP-1 business, as employer coverage and access concerns could slow adoption or limit growth for its top-selling obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,006.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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