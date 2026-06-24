Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,805 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.22% of Murphy USA worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company's stock.

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Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $551.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $636.04. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $548.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.70 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 91.05% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Murphy USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Murphy USA from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $710.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Murphy USA from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Murphy USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $539.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane N. Landen sold 3,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.25, for a total value of $1,641,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 53,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,464,487.25. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.49, for a total transaction of $297,011.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,245. This trade represents a 50.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,225 shares of company stock worth $27,363,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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